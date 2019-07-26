CLARKSBURG—In honor of the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima, each family at Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarksburg was invited to spend one week with the traveling Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Fatima in their homes. Organizers said the many benefits/blessings are endless such as: The building of a spiritual relationship within the family; a better understanding of the Blessed Mother’s message from Jesus to us; a sense of peace and harmony within one’s home and personal life; and the opportunity to enthrone one’s home to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.