Join Us at Midnight for Christmas Eve Mass broadcast from the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling. Brought to you statewide by Wheeling Hospital and seen locally on WTRF 7 Wheeling; WBOY 12 Clarksburg, Fairmont; WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington; WVNS 59 Beckley, Bluefield; and WDVM Eastern Panhandle.