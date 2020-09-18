Chrism Masses Celebrated in Wheeling and Charleston

By Colleen Rowan

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many celebrations of the church to be cancelled or postponed. The Chrism Masses of Holy Week were among them. These beautiful Masses were finally celebrated earlier this week gathering the clergy of the diocese with Bishop Mark Brennan in Wheeling and Charleston for the blessing of the oils and the consecration of the sacred chrism.

Bishop Brennan celebrated Chrism Mass at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling on the feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross Sept. 14, and at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston the next day.

These were his first Chrism Masses as bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. Gathering with him at the cathedral were priests and deacons of the Northern and Eastern panhandles and the north central region of the state, while priests and deacons of the southern and central regions gathered with the bishop for the Mass at the basilica.

​During the Chrism Masses, the bishop blessed the oil of the sick for anointing those who are suffering from illness, and the oil of catechumens for baptisms at Easter. He also consecrated the sacred chrism for baptism, confirmation, and ordination to the priesthood.

The gathered priests at both of the Masses also renewed their priestly promises, which they made on the day of their ordination.

Following the Masses, the oils were distributed to the priests to take back to their parishes.

Courtesy Photo

Bishop Mark Brennan and priests and deacons are pictured at the Chrism Mass at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston Sept. 15.