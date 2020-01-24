By Colleen Rowan

WEST VIRGINIA—Choral Reading Workshops for all pastoral musicians will be held in March in three separate locations in the state.

Sponsored by the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, the workshops are specifically for parish music directors, instrumentalists, cantors, and choir members.

Leading the conference will be Thomas Octave, director of sacred music for the diocese of Greensburg, Pa., and associate professor and chair of Fine Arts at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.

“Clinician Tom Octave will journey through the liturgical year while presenting music that you can bring back to your parish, mission, or school,” workshop organizers said.

Octave is also the director of the Diocesan Choir of Greensburg. He has presented workshops and guest conducted ensembles for Indiana University of Pennsylvania; John Carroll University; Carnegie Mellon University; Benet Academy; district, region/state and county choral festivals and workshops for local high schools. He presented music for the first lady of Uganda and the queen of Jordan upon their visits to the Pacem In Terris Institute. At St. Procopius Abbey in Lisle, Ill., he presented a series of concerts for peace in the Holy Land.

As a vocal performer, he has performed with the Pittsburgh Symphony, the Westmoreland Symphony, the Bach Choir of Pittsburgh, and the Pittsburgh Camerata. Each season, he performs the National Anthem for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. He is happily married to his wife Sara who works in Youth and Young Adult Ministry in the Diocese of Greensburg.

Organizers said the workshop will give participants the chance to meet other musicians from around the diocese and enjoy an evening of singing.

“The diocese is excited to host these choral readings workshops,” said Bernadette McMasters Kime, director of Worship and Sacraments for the diocese. “Music directors and parish musicians seem to always be looking for new pieces of music to use with their congregations; especially during the various seasons of the liturgical year. Also, these are great opportunities for those involved in music ministry to network with others from their particular area of the state and just have a great time singing together.”

The workshops will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the following three locations: March 9 at St. Michael Parish in Wheeling, March 10 at St. Francis de Sales Parish in Morgantown, and March 12 at Blessed Sacrament Parish in South Charleston.

There is a $10 fee per person to offset the cost of the music packet each participant will receive at the door. The fee will be paid at the door.

To register, visit https://dwc.org/musicworkshops/ or call (304) 233-0880, ext. 288. Deadline for registration is Feb. 17.