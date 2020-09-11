Child Care Resource Center Hosts Personal Protective Equipment Distributions

Courtesy Photo

Catholic Charities Child Care Resource Center distributed over 8,000 gloves, 4,000 face masks and numerous other items to child care providers during PPE distribution events throughout northern West Virginia. Distribution is pictured in Morgantown.

By Katie Hinerman Klug, Catholic Charities West Virginia Marketing Communications Specialist

To support child care providers operating during the coronavirus pandemic, the Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) Child Care Resource Center has hosted multiple Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Drive-Through distributions for child care providers. “In response to COVID-19, the Child Care Resource Center decided to assist the child care providers in our region by purchasing PPE and cleaning supplies for them to use in their programs,” said Brittany Lucci, CCWVa Child Care Resource Center Director, Region 1. Child Care Resource Center is a state funded program that assists families who are working or going to school with the cost of child care. “Child care is an enormous need for working families. Without child care, businesses could not operate, hospitals could not function, and we would face economic downfalls,” said Lucci. The CCWVa Child Care Resource Center Region 1 serves eight counties: Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Tyler, Wetzel, Monongalia, and Marion Counties. The recent contact-less drive-through events distributed PPE to providers in these counties. Child care providers received a kit including disposable face masks, disposable nitrile gloves, bottles of Clorox, Green Clean cleaning tablets, a spray bottle, a touchless thermometer, Purell hand wipes and other items. “The Child Care Resource Center recognizes the immense need for high quality child care, especially in these unprecedented times facing a pandemic. Parents need to be able to take their children to a safe environment while at work. They trust that these programs will follow health precautions to ensure the children and staff in their care cut down on the spread of the virus,” said Lucci. Funding for the supplies was provided by a state funded annual grant from the Division of Early Care and Education. “Supplying these programs with gloves, masks, face shields, touchless thermometers, Clorox, and other cleaning supplies will assist them in keeping the children and staff safe while in operation,” said Lucci.