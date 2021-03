CHESTER—In addition to Mass intentions for the day, Sacred Heart Parish in Chester and Immaculate Conception Parish in New Cumberland began praying for five parish families at each Mass. The families being prayed for are asked to bring intentions, if any, and place them on the altar before Mass for that day. They then receive a phone call and e-mail letting them know when their parish families will be praying for them at Mass. The notice will also be on Facebook.