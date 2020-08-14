Courtesy Photo

Sister Albertine Cevallos, O.P., pictured here, made her perpetual profession of vows as a Dominican Sister of Saint Cecilia in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 25.

Eight young women professed perpetual vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience as Dominican Sisters of Saint Cecilia in Nashville, Tennesse, on July 25. Among those who made their Perpetual Profession was Sister Albertine Cevallos, O.P., a former parishioner of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston.

Sister Albertine is the daughter of Dr. Jose Fernando Cevallos-Candau and Dr. Kathleen Mimnagh. Sister is a graduate of George Washington High School in Charleston, and the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in astrophysics. She also has earned a Certificate in Science Communication at the University of California Santa Cruz in Santa Cruz, California, and a Master’s of Arts in education at Aquinas College, Nashville. She is currently teaching math at St. Cecilia Academy in Nashville, where she has taught both math and science for four years.

The Mass for the Rite of Perpetual Religious Profession was celebrated at the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Nashville. Bishop J. Mark Spalding of the Diocese of Nashville was the main celebrant. The homilist was the Reverend Cole Daily (Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana).

In 1860, the Congregation of Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia was established in Nashville, where its Motherhouse is located. The Sisters of St. Cecilia are dedicated to the apostolate of Catholic education. The community of approximately 300 sisters serves in over 41 schools throughout the United States, with mission houses also in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia; Vancouver, Canada; Rome and Bracciano, Italy; Elgin, Scotland; Sittard, The Netherlands; and Limerick, Ireland.

For more information on the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia Congregation, visit their website at www.nashville dominican.org.

See the Sept. 4 print edition of The Catholic Spirit for a wider story on Sister Albertine.