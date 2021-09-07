CHARLESTON — The Serra Club of Charleston has established a permanent fund in support of men studying for the Catholic priesthood. The organization has contributed nearly $4,000 as the seed funds. The new fund is named for the late Father Leon Alexander, a priest of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, who died in 2021. “Father Leon was a dedicated and joyful priest who served the church and a host of Catholics for many years even after his retirement,” said Joe Deegan, an officer of the Serra Club of Charleston who as one of his parishioners at Blessed Sacrament Parish in South Charleston knew the priest well. “Father Leon remained a dedicated pastor and priest until his last day of life. Many other priests in the West Virginia church held Father Leon in high regard and often sought his advise on personal and church matters.” The Father Leon Alexander Burse for Seminarians was created in consultation with the Office of Vocations of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. The diocese and the Serra Club of Charleston are planning its first disbursements for seminarians discerning the priesthood for service to the local church. Father Alexander was pastor at Blessed Sacrament Parish for over 20 years and had also served several parishes in the diocese. Father Alexander was born in Huntington, where he was a member of St. Joseph Parish. He attended St. Charles College in Catonsville, Md., and St. Mary Seminary in Baltimore and was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Joseph H. Hodges at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling May 14, 1966. Father Alexander founded the diocese’s youth camp, Camp Tygart (now Blessed Carlo Acutis Youth Camp) in Huttonsville, and served as director from 1965 to 1971. He served as associate pastor of St. Francis de Sales Parish in Beckley from 1966 to 1968 and of Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarksburg in 1968. He was director of Youth for the diocese from 1968 to 1971 and then served as associate pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in St. Albans from 1971 to 1972. He went on to serve as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Montgomery from 1972 to 1981, Sacred Heart Parish in Bluefield from 1981 to 1986, Blessed Sacrament from 1986 to 2006, and St. Francis de Sales Parish in Morgantown from 2006 to 2010. Father Alexander served as dean of the Bluefield Deanery from 1981 to 1986 and vicar forane of the Charleston Vicariate from 1986 to 2006. He retired from active ministry in 2010. He also served as temporary administrator of Ascension Parish in Hurricane from 2018 to 2019. Father Alexander served on Presbyteral Council, the Clergy Personnel Committee, and the Priests Health and Retirement Board. He was best known for his time spent at Camp Tygart in Huttonsville. The Serra Club of Charleston, founded in 1951, is part of Serra International, an international organization dedicated to fostering priestly and religious vocations. Donations to the Father Alexander Burse are deductible for federal income tax purposes and may be made to “Serra Club of Charleston” and mailed to P. O. Box 1746, Charleston, WV 25326. See www.serracharleston. org for more information about the Serra Club of Charleston.