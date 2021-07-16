Charleston Knights Report Successful Fraternal Year in Spite of Difficulties

CHARLESTON—In spite of the difficulties of Covid-19, the Knights of Columbus St. Michael the Archangel Council 12630 have had a successful Fraternal Year. Council officials said that with the help of the parishioners of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston, they have accomplished a number of initiatives. “We have participated in two food drives for the Risen Lord Food Pantry in Clay County raising $10,281, have worked with Catholic Charities to help move their offices and improve their food distribution system by the purchase of two freezer units, helped raise money for a delivery truck for the Risen Lord Food Pantry, supported our seminarians with proceeds from raffle ticket sales, helped the Gabriel Project, participated in the feast of Corpus Christi, helped provide rosaries to Sister Ida, helped Keep Christ in Christmas by purchasing banners and decorating around the church and worked with the Crossroads Pregnancy Care Center to raise over $2,400,” council officials said. “We also must thank the office and maintenance staff of Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral as well as Father Binu and Father Don, for without their help and support, many of these worthwhile projects would not have been as successful.” The council also announced it will hold a hot dog social after the noon Mass on July 18 with a rain date of July 25, as a further thank you to the parishioners of Sacred Heart for their generous support and donations over the past year. “The support of our parish helps our St. Michael the Archangel Council 12630 to be a much better council and a part of the parish and Knights community,” council officials said.