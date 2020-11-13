Charleston Knights Raising Funds for Risen Lord’s Food Pantry, Sponsoring Blood Drive

By Colleen Rowan

CHARLESTON—The Knights of Columbus Council #12630 in Charleston have a long history of service in their community. This month, they are holding two events that help those in need in a very tangible way.

The council will again sponsor a Thanksgiving Food Drive and fundraiser to benefit the Risen Lord Food Pantry in Clay County. The pantry is operated by St. Thomas Parish in Gassaway and offers desperately needed food for the less fortunate of the area.

Father Thien Duc Nguyen, SVD, is administrator of St. Thomas Parish and the parish’s Mission of Risen Lord in Maysel. The parish community operates two food pantries, one at St. Thomas and the other at Risen Lord. “About a year ago, the only grocery store (IGA) in Clay County was closed, so it makes it more difficult to people,” Father Thien told The Catholic Spirit earlier this year. This, he said, is another reason why these food pantries are so vital to the communities.

Those who wish to help provide support for the council’s cause in Clay County, are invited to do so with the suggested donations of $17 to purchase a turkey for a family or $30 to purchase a Thanksgiving meal for a family. Checks may be made out to Knights of Columbus #12630 and may be mailed, c/o Knights of Columbus, P.O. Box 11578, Charleston, WV 25339. Cash may be accepted if given to a Knight. Those who would like to donate food to the pantry at any time can contact Father Thien, who says his most requested items are: peanut butter, canned tuna fish, canned soup, any canned vegetable and canned fruit.

Knights have been collecting non-perishable food and money after all Masses at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston and will continue to do so Nov. 14 and 15. Food collection points for those Masses will be in the church parking lot or in front of the church, where Knights will receive food and donations and store it until it is taken to Clay County the week after the last donation time.

“Our parishioners have been generous in the past in supporting Father Thien’s good work and we again ask for your consideration of this project,” council officials said.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, volunteers at the pantry at Risen Lord packed 1,700 food bags for area children. Risen Lord Church also help people in emergency situations and needing assistance for utility cut off notice, medical/pharmacy bills, gasoline. The pantry also serves about 100 children in need who are enrolled at Clay Elementary School.

Also sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #12630 this month will be a Red Cross Blood Drive.

“We have been informed that the Red Cross is in great need of blood,” council officials said. “Accordingly, we are sponsoring a blood drive…”

The blood drive will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the West Montgomery Room at the Holiday Inn and Suites, 402 2nd Ave. SW in South Charleston. Council officials said the Red Cross has been holding blood drives at this location for some time and has the protocol for Covid-19 precautions in place.

For assistance in registering, call 1-800-733-2767, or contact Richard Fauss at 304-550-0806.

The West Virginia Knights of Columbus has councils all over the state. They assist charities, are Pro-Life advocates, and promote the Catholic faith and patriotism throughout West Virginia.

Their mission is: “To promote the original principles of (Blessed) Father Michael J. McGivney of Charity, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism throughout West Virginia, and to serve as an example of Catholic gentlemen dedicated to our Church and its principles and teachings.”

The Knights’ vision is: “To be the leaders of Catholic principles, teachings and values in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston and to create a Knights of Columbus organization based on our founding principles and dedicated to God and our families that all Catholic gentlemen in the Diocese aspire to be a part.”

At this time, the Knights of Columbus are encouraging Catholic men 18 and older to join. In honor of the recent beatification of Blessed Michael McGivney, founder of the Knights of Columbus, free first-year membership is being offered to those who join before Dec. 31.

To join, visit kofc.org/joinus and use promotion code MCGIVNEY2020.