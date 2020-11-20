CHARLESTON—The Gabriel Project in Charleston is in need of immediate donations of gently-used winter infant and toddler clothes. All infant and toddler sizes are welcome, but newborn (0-3 months) is particularly needed. All types of clothing are also needed, including sleepers, shirts, pants, sweaters, outerwear, etc. The organization asks the faithful to share the Gabriel Project’s clothing needs with family, friends and colleagues. To donate items, call (304) 414- 4666, (304) 205-5865, or email: metro valley@gabrielwv.org. Donna Hawkins, state executive director of the Gabriel Project of West Virginia, thanks all for responding.