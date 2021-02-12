Charleston Catholic High School Now Enrolling for 2021-2022

Educating the Hearts and Minds of West Virginia’s Youth for over 90 Years

CHARLESTON—CCHS, a Catholic, coeducational school enrolling students of all faiths, we offer a rigorous college preparatory and daily faith development program for students in grades 6-12. Class of 2020 Snapshot: 66 graduates * 100% college acceptance * offered over $12 million in merit-based scholarships * 6% named National Merit Scholars * 80% qualified for WV PROMISE scholarship * 100% were involved in extracurricular activities * totaled over 3,500 community service hours during the 2019-2020 school year Now Enrolling for 2021-2022 Applications may be submitted on our website: www.charleston catholic-crw.org. For more information, call 304-342-8415 or email andrea.herrick@charlestoncatholic-crw.org Important 2021 Admissions Dates: Monday, February 22 – Application deadline for students currently enrolled in Catholic school for first consideration. Monday, March 1 – Application deadline for the general public for first consideration. Friday, March 12 – First letters mailed regarding admission status.