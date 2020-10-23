Charles Town Parishioner Named Leonine Fellow

October 23, 2020 - News

Emily Davis, a Charles Town native, is a PhD Candidate in American History and Public History at Loyola University of Chicago where she also teaches undergraduate history courses. Her research examines how American shrines form a national Catholic memory. Emily has worked in museums across the country and is passionate about their ability to teach religious literacy to the general public. Davis credits her intellectual pursuit of faith with the forma- tion received from her home parish of St. James the Greater in Charles Town.

Facebooktwittermail