Charity in Action Awards to Honor Compassionate Commitment

WHEELING—As part of its annual Impressions of Hope Gala, Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) will recognize two groups and an individual who have performed meaningful service and demonstrated deep compassion for others.

“At Catholic Charities, we are on a mission of love to end poverty, one family at a time,” said Beth Zarate, CCWVa chief executive officer. “We are blessed to have many partners who walk this journey with us, and we’re honored to be able to recognize some of these outstanding individuals and groups.”

The recipients of the 2019 Charity in Action Awards are Lisa Werner of Wheeling, the Congregation of St. Joseph and Wheeling Central Catholic High School.

Lisa Werner was nominated for her dedication to helping community members in need. She is an active volunteer at the Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center, where she works in the kitchen and uses her background in banking to teach clients about budgeting and saving. She is a passionate volunteer and advocate for many local organizations.

As a group of vowed Catholic women and lay associates, The Congregation of St. Joseph (CSJ) also exemplifies Charity in Action. The group supports numerous social justice missions, including fighting poverty and improving healthcare and childcare in our region. The sisters were nominated especially for their work in combatting human trafficking.

And Wheeling Central Catholic High School will be honored for its commitment to nurturing strong leaders who care for their community. The school works to be sure that students not only learn Catholic Social teaching in the classroom, but also practice it in their everyday lives. Generations of Central students have been active volunteers for many causes, but especially at the Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center.

The honorees will be recognized at the CCWVa Impressions of Hope Gala on March 2. Proceeds from the event will benefit programs and services in CCWVa’s Northern Region. Tickets are $100 each, and sponsorships are available. Event information is online at www.CatholicCharitiesWV. org.