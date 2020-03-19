WHEELING—Catholic Charities West Virginia honored the recipients of its 2020 Charity in Action Award on March 7 at the 10th Annual Shining a Light on Hope Gala in Wheeling.

Those honored were: Linda Ferns, of Wheeling, for 23 years of service delivering meals to those who are shut-in and for assisting at the Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center’s annual Spaghetti Dinner.

Ned Sawyers, of Kingwood, for a lifetime of serving others, including organizing the recent Cross Catholic Food packing campaign, which has sent more than 165,000 meals to people in need in West Virginia and throughout the world. Riesbeck’s Food Markets, which supports the Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center and other local food pantries and kitchens with regular food donations. St. Michael Parish and School for its ongoing legacy of cultivating faith-filled people who answer the call to serve others.