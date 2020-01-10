WHEELING—U.S. Attorney Bill Powell has named Central Catholic High School in Wheeling as the winner of the drug-free public service announcement contest launched at the beginning of the school year.

During the Cancer Research Classic Basketball Tournament at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling Jan. 3, Powell announced Central Catholic as the winner and recognized the production team—CCHS students Andrew Tiu, Jordan Waterhouse, Ryan Prager, Avery Lee, Mason Smith, Andrew Komoroski and Jeremiah Blackmore—presenting them with a plaque.

Central’s PSA will be shared with media outlets across the district for airing. All videos submitted to the contest were showcased at the tournament.

The contest encouraged high school students from across the Northern District of West Virginia to spread the message of the dangers of drugs by holding a public service announcement contest.

“I was very honored to judge the videos we received. If we are to win the opioid battle, education and prevention at the high school level is incredibly important. The students … worked so hard on their submissions and are to be commended. Their messages were inspiring. The dedication of these students demonstrated a real understanding of the issues, and I know the PSA will help in the ongoing education and prevention efforts,” said Powell.

The contest, which was open to all high schools in the 32 counties in the Northern District of West Virginia, gave students the chance to write, act, and produce in their own television PSA, promoting a drug-free high school. Eight high schools participated.

All videos were watched and judged by a panel of law enforcement partners. The judges were U.S. Attorney Bill Powell; Catherine Polichicchio with the FBI in Pittsburgh; and Stephanie Collins with ATF in Louisville, Kentucky.