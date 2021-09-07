By Colleen Rowan WHEELING—Two of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s Catholic school teachers were among three recipients of the Wheeling Chamber of Commerce’s Teachers of the Year award. They are Marcy Hartzell, vice principal and middle school language arts and religion teacher for grades seven and eight at St. Michael Parish School in Wheeling; and Tom Perdziola, chairman of the Department of Mathematics at Central Catholic High School in Wheeling. Hartzell started at St. Michael’s as a substitute teacher in 2010. The next year she came on as a full-time teacher for the fifth grade. She said she feels very overwhelmed and grateful to receive the award. “St. Mike’s is a great place to work,” Hartzell said, and emphasized the support from stakeholders, parents, the parish, as well as Father Carlos Melocoton, pastor of the school and St. Michael Parish, and Principal Kim Burge. Hartzell has also had many great mentors at the school, she said, including former principal Sis Richardson. Hartzell said that she and her fellow teachers collaborate and work to make each other better. “I feel very supported by my coworkers,” she said. “They will challenge me and help me to grow. This is an awesome place to be.” She and her family are members of St. Michael Parish. She is a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Steubenville, Ohio, and of Franciscan University of Steubenville, where she received her undergraduate in elementary education. She then went on to attend Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, and taught in Catholic schools of the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Her family moved to Wheeling in 2003, and she began volunteering at the school. She and her husband Jamie have been married for 28 years and have four children: Peter, 25; Lucy, 24; Margaret,18; and Andrew, who just began his junior year at Wheeling Central. Her other children are graduates of Central and all four attended St. Michael’s as well. “I am very lucky, any teacher from Central Catholic is just as deserving,” Perdziola said of his award. He has been teaching for 38 years, and this is his fifth year at Central. Perdziola lives in Bethel Park, Pa., and is a member of St. Louise de Marillac Parish. He is grateful to have received the award and to teach at Central. “I teach at Central Catholic because I believe that it is the best!” Perdziola said. “I recently beat cancer. The reason why I beat it was my students at Central Catholic. A fellow teacher, Pam Hartman said to me, ‘When you have that many students praying for you God will listen and you will beat it.’ I want to thank the students at Central Catholic for saving my life and allowing me to teach again! “I also want to thank my family for never leaving my side!”