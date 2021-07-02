Celebrating Three Years of Eucharistic Adoration in Weirton, a ‘Chapel Belonging to All’

By Colleen Rowan “Adoration is an invitation to have a face-to-face conversation with God,” said Very Rev. Dennis R. Schuelkens, Jr., V.E., pastor of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Weirton. That invitation has been accepted by many Catholic faithful. Each week, 250 of them visit the Communion of Saints Adoration Chapel at St. Joseph the Worker Church. This year marks the chapel’s third anniversary, and although it is located at St. Joseph’s parishioners feel that it belongs to the wider Catholic community. “We did not want the chapel to be thought of as belonging to the parish, but as the adoration chapel serving the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia and surrounding area, belonging to all,” said Mary Evkovich, adoration guardian coordinator. That message has been well communicated as adorers come from all over the tri-state area to spend time with Christ. The chapel opened April 13, 2018, with barely enough guardians to staff 12 hours of adoration. However, this would change quickly. “In the past three years, guardian membership has increased from the original 20 to well over 100,” Evkovich said. Guardians are those who sign up to spend a certain amount of time in the chapel in prayer because the Most Blessed Sacrament can never be left alone. “These committed individuals from various parishes throughout the area, serve one or more hours every week,” Evkovich said. “By the grace of God and their generosity, adoration is now open to all, 60 hours a week, Monday – Friday.” Father Schuelkens said the guardians come from many parishes in the area as well as parishes from the nearby Diocese of Pittsburgh and the Diocese of Steubenville, which is just across the Ohio River from Weirton. “It’s encouraging to know that in addition to the daily Masses and the school Masses along with the other devotions that we offer throughout the year, over 250 people per week are in the church, before our Lord in adoration, engaged in life-changing conversations, strengthening those who come with the encounter of God’s personal, passionate, unrelenting love for them,” Father Schuelkens, Jr., said. “It has, no doubt, had a profound impact on our community’s faith in the Living God.” The parish’s goal is to establish Perpetual Adoration, Father Schuelkens said. The name “Communion of Saints” was chosen for the chapel for two reasons. Evkovich said the room where the chapel is now located once housed the Most Blessed Sacrament. When the tabernacle was moved to the main body of the church the room eventually became referred to as the Candle Room, she said, a quiet place to pray and light a candle to place in front of one of the many statues of saints that over time had been donated and placed there by parishioners. The second reason was for it to be known as belonging to all. “Communion of Saints seemed a most appropriate title!” Evkovich said. Father Schuelkens said: “God is substantially present to us, within us, in the power of our baptism and confirmation. The Holy Spirit substantially dwells within us changing our soul with God’s presence. Nevertheless, there are parts of our heart that God goes to by invitation only. We have to be actively involved in a deep conversation, which is prayer. It’s part of the life of sanctification, being sanctified by a growing an active relationship with Jesus Christ. We just celebrated the Solemnity of the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ. Holy Communion is a substantial embrace by God to strengthen us. Adoration is an invitation to have a face-to-face conversation with God. Providing this opportunity perpetually is our goal.”

Courtesy Photo Pictured is the Communion of Saints Adoration Chapel at St. Joseph the Worker Church in Weirton.