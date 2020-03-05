By Joyce Bibey

Their selfless devotion to Christ and the mission of the church is immeasurable. It is now time to show them appreciation.

Catholic Sisters Week is one week of the year, when the faithful are asked to focus on all the religious sisters who have influenced their lives. From March 8-14, all are encouraged to honor Catholic religious sisters through prayer and acts of gratitude.

In the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, there are 20 religious communities of sisters located in each of the six vicariates of the diocese – Beckley, Charleston, Parkersburg, Martinsburg, Clarksburg, and Wheeling.

During this Catholic Sisters Week, pray for all women religious: “Oh, loving and merciful God, May the lives of our religious sisters inspire others to join them in membership and mission. Bless all women religious, that they might be faithful in their call to make our world a better place with their gifts and talents you have given them. Show grace for all who are discerning a call to vowed religious life, and all those who support women religious and their good works so that their lives and ministries continue to be a source of hope to all of your creation.

Also bless all those served by women religious, whose lives are more hopeful, more peaceful, and more loving, because of the work of the religious sisters in their lives. Amen.”

Get the word out about this special week. Post messages of gratitude on social media; acknowledge local congregation/sisters with an act of kindness; and keep them in prayer.

For more information about the religious serving in local communities, contact the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s Office of Consecrated Life at (304) 233-0880, ext. 264, or email Karen Muenze at kmuenze@dwc.org.