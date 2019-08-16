SHEPHERDSTOWN—On July 23 Catholic Distance University signed a memorandum of understanding and an articulation agreement with Shepherd University, a state university in West Virginia.

The agreement allows students who earn CDU’s AA degree in the Liberal Arts with a Concentration in Catholic Studies to continue on at Shepherd University to earn a Regents Bachelor of Arts (RBA) degree. The documents were signed by CDU President Dr. Marianne Evans Mount and Shepherd University Provost Dr. Scott Beard. Also in attendance from Shepherd University were Dr. Virginia Hicks, assistant provost for academic community outreach, and Beth Thomas, RBA program coordinator.

CDU, a university headquartered in Charles Town, offers its degree and certificate programs completely online. Since 1983 CDU has offered its programs through distance education, allowing adults to juggle career, family, and volunteer responsibilities while earning degrees and certificates. CDU’s online classes are asynchronous, so students can study and complete coursework at a time that fits their schedules. CDU encourages students to take as many or as few courses as desired during a term, further offering the flexibility many students seeking higher education need today.

Shepherd University’s RBA program was designed to help students work around life’s challenges to earn a bachelor’s degree. An enhanced version of the program through an initiative called RBA today offers adults in the state university system flexibility and choices, including classes that are compressed into shorter time frames, the option to receive credit for life and work experience, and the ability to take online and evening classes. Out-of-state students are eligible for a significant discount off the out-of state tuition rate. Up to 33 credits from CDU can be used toward the 120-credit RBA degree. CDU expects the program to be particularly attractive to Catholic students in West Virginia, who may choose to earn CDU’s online AA degree in Liberal Arts with a concentration in Catholic Studies to save money while living at home and to become better grounded in the faith before heading off to Shepherd University to earn a Bachelor’s degree. At just $305 per credit hour, CDU’s AA degree is an affordable option, school officials said.