CCWVa Emergency Assistance Helps

As the days get shorter and the nights get colder, many of our sisters and brothers are struggling. Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) provides the services people need to experience safety and security. Our Emergency Assistance program is one example. We can act quickly when a client receives a shut-off notice for electricity or gas. In the winter, these are truly lifesaving utilities. “Mary” is one client who benefitted from Emergency Assistance. When Mary got hurt at work, she had to undergo major surgery because of her injury. She was in a particularly vulnerable situation because her worker’s compensation benefits ran out before she fully recovered. She couldn’t earn money. So Mary fell behind on her electric bill. And when she got a shutoff notice from the power company, her stress level skyrocketed. She reached out for help. CCWVa staff collaborated with other organizations to get her bill taken care of. Through a combination of grant funds and generous donations, we were able to offer Mary some of the safety and security she deserves. For Mary, being “safe and secure” means she can keep the lights on as she focuses on her recovery. It means she is part of a loving community that cares. To learn more, visit www.CatholicCharitiesWV.org.