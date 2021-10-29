Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) honored Charity in Action Award recipients in Charleston Oct. 22. The 2021 honoree is the Pallottine Missionary Sisters; and the 2020 honorees include Danny Vance of Huntington, Margaret O’Neal of Charleston, Jim Hoffman of Huntington, and Elizabeth Hoffman of Huntington. “These individuals and group have performed meaningful service and demonstrated deep compassion for others. They personify our mission: to provide caring and compassionate services to people in need and work toward lasting and meaningful change,” CCWVa officials said.

From left are Charity in Action Award honorees Margaret O’Neal and Sister Mary Grace Barile of the Pallottine Missionary Sisters; Beth Zarate, CCWVa president/CEO; Bishop Mark E. Brennan; and honorees Danny Vance and James Hoffman. Absent from the photo is honoree Elizabeth Hoffman. Courtesy Photo