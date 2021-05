WHEELING—Central Catholic High School in Wheeling will sponsor a Boys Basketball “Maroon Knights Basketball Camp” July 8-10. “Come Learn the Game the ‘Knight’ Way!” program officials said. Boys Grades PK4 through Grade 8 (as of the school year 2021-22) July 8 and 9 at the YMCA from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Doors open at 8 a.m. July 10 at CCHS Gymnasium. The cost is $75 for registration by June 28 and $85 after June 28 and at the door. Registration forms are available from CCHS.