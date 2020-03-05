By Colleen Rowan

WHEELING—The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s 2019 Catholic Sharing Appeal (CSA), titled “Sowing Seeds of Hope,” has surpassed its $2 million goal.

“The support of the faithful has been overwhelming,” said Krissie Benson, director of Stewardship and Development for the diocese. “So many people have come together to serve the needs of their parish communities through the CSA.”

With a total of 3,705 gifts, donors have provided funding for more than 20 programs and ministries of the diocese.

The appeal provides the vital support needed for parishes, missions, Catholic schools, and Catholic Charities West Virginia, among others. A portion of the CSA funds is returned to parishes to help them to address their needs.

Benson said she has seen firsthand just how appeal funds help parishes and ministries.

“From eliminating debt, to funding youth attending rallies and camps, to supporting the poor and vulnerable at the outreach centers,” she said, “the Catholic Sharing Appeal has a direct impact on so many lives across West Virginia.”

The continued support of the CSA is a true blessing, said Heidi Sforza, assistant director of Stewardship and Development.

“Thanks to the generosity of Catholics across the state, we are able to enliven ministries that strengthen families, enrich parish life and expand our charitable outreach,” she said. “Together we are able to do so much more than any one person or parish can do alone.”

See the March 6 issue of The Catholic Spirit for parish/mission goal report.