Catholic Sharing Appeal Invites Faithful to Be a Light for All

By Joyce Bibey

WEST VIRGINIA—Gifts made to the 2021 Catholic Sharing Appeal in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will provide vital support for parishes, Catholic schools, ministries, and outreach programs across West Virginia. Like many appeals around the world the pandemic suspended the 2020 campaign. Despite the continued COVID-19 crisis, it is important we work to live out our mission and support our Catholic programs. Bishop Mark E. Brennan sent out a letter to the faithful in parishes across the state last month, encouraging Catholics to join him in supporting our shared ministries, Catholic schools, parishes, and missions. “As your Bishop, I know my duty is to lead by example, that’s why I invite you to put your faith into action and join me in supporting our parishes and ministries through a gift to this year’s appeal,” he wrote. “When I arrived at the Diocese, I was amazed to learn that the CSA has supported ministries and parishes since 2007. I also learned that our program is unique. Did you know that once your parish raises 50% of its goal, all the funds above and beyond are given back to your parish to support its needs? That’s incredible!” Since the appeal was established the faithful of West Virginia have raised more than $23 million for essential ministries, services and programs in the diocese. Those funds have provided tools needed to teach the faith, celebrate the Blessed Sacraments, expand our charitable outreach, and build a vibrant culture of faith centered around the Eucharist. “Even in the shadows of the Coronavirus pandemic the faithful continued to be a light of hope,” said Krissie Benson, executive director of stewardship and development. “We witnessed a tremendous outpouring of support through online parish offertory donations, the 2020 One Mission One Day Campaign for Catholic Schools, and the Giving Tuesday Campaign in December.” Pastors will be reaching out to their parishioners in the next few weeks to invite them to prayerfully make a gift to the CSA to not only help the parish, but all those who need our support the most, said Heidi Sforza, director of annual giving. “The CSA enables pastors, principals, and program directors to live out our mission to serve others as a Christ-centered community,” Sforza said. “Simply put donations to the CSA provide food, shelter, education, hope, and joy.” Gifts to the appeal benefit our parishes and their missions; Catholic schools and catechesis programs (RCIA – Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults, PSR – parish school of religion, etc.); evangelization and special ministries, including campus ministries; Catholic Charities of WV; and vocations and seminarians.