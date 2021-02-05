Catholic Schools Week Celebrated with Prayer, Service, and Fun

By Colleen Rowan School Masses, service projects, as well as silly hat and pajama days, and parties marked the celebration of Catholic Schools Week all over the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. Kids dressed up as what they want to be when they grow up and as their favorite teachers and priests as they celebrated their Catholic schools, which are rooted in a Christ-centered environment, focusing on academic excellence and service to others. Many of the diocese’s Catholic schools participated in national One-Day of Giving to raise funding. Special days during the week were also dedicated to a theme such as patriotic day at St. Francis de Sales Central Catholic School in Morgantown. Students dressed in red, white, and blue and made Valentine cards for Military personnel and veterans to thank them for their service. The cards will be sent to the local VA hospital for distribution before Valentine’s Day. Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg had America Monday with students wearing red, white, and blue as well. They made cards for first responders. Thrid-graders at Sacred Heart Grade School in Charleston held the Pennies for People service project to benefit Sojourners Shelter for Women & Families and WV Health Right. Middle school students at Our Lady of Fatima Parish School in Huntington participated in a service project for Facing Hunger Food Bank. Organization representative Bill Brown visited the kids and explained the food bank’s “Backpack program” of medically indicated food boxes. Mass with the new pastor of St. Patrick School in Weston, Father Douglas Ondeck, kicked off the special week for the kids there who also heard from sixth-grader Kara Determa sharing with the congregation why she loves St. Patrick School. At St. Francis de Sales School in Beckley, students showed kindness for one another through different activities. These are just a few of the ways the diocese’s Catholic schools celebrated the special week. To learn more about Catholic schools in West Virginia, see the ads on Pages 6 and 17 of this issue.

Courtesy Photo At Sacred Heart Grade School in Charleston, second-graders Madelyn Lioi, Michael Paterno, and Donovan Wright (pictured from left) pack donations they collected for a local animal shelter Feb. 1 during Catholic Schools Week. Catholic schools across the state celebrated the week with special Masses, service projects, and fun gatherings. See coverage on Pages 6 and 7.