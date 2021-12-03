By Joyce Bibey

The eight Catholic schools in the Northern Panhandle are excited to be collaborating to present the gift of song and prayer for the Ohio Valley. On Saturday, Dec.18, the schools, which include St. Joseph the Worker School, St. Paul School, and Madonna High School, all of Weirton; Corpus Christi School, St. Michael School, St. Vincent de Paul School, and Central Catholic High School, all of Wheeling; and Our Lady of Peace School, of Marshall County, will join together to perform classic Christmas Carols at 7 p.m. at the Nutcracker Village in Steubenville, Ohio. “The joint choir performance is going to be a great event,” said Kim Edmiston, Advancement Director for St. Paul School. “The 8 Northern Panhandle Catholic Schools have been collaborating on this event since summer! We are so excited that it’s finally time to join our voices for Christmas.” The individual schools have been working with their local music teachers with tracks provided to all the schools by Jay Yelenic of St. Vincent de Paul School and Matt White of Central Catholic High School. Carrie Shultz from St. Paul School will be directing the choir at The Nutcracker Village. Prior to the pandemic the schools collaborated in 2020 to present “Lord, Let Me Walk” a Lenten reflection with prayer, song, interpretation, and meditation at the Cathedral of St. Joseph. “We have learned in the past that when we gather our Catholic Schools together amazing things happen,” Edmiston said, as she recalled the hundreds of people from the four counties in the Northern Panhandle, who attended their last event to celebrate their faith through music and prayer. For those unable to attend, the performance will be shared on the diocesan Facebook page.