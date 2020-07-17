y Colleen Rowan

WEST VIRGINIA—Though the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s Catholic schools are prepared to open in the traditional teachers and students in the classroom mode, diocesan Catholic Schools Superintendent Mary Ann Deschaine said they are required to obey Gov. Jim Justice’s emergency order closing schools up to Sept. 8.

Deschaine made the announcement in a message to Catholic school families July 11 following the governor’s order a few days before.

“The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Catholic schools remain committed to providing quality Catholic school education while working with local and state health officials to provide the safest possible learning environment for our students, staff, and administrators,” Deschaine said in the message. “We know this raises a multitude of questions, which we will spend the upcoming days working through to develop answers for you.”

Many of the diocese’s Catholic schools shared the superintendent’s message on their social media and websites. More information concerning Catholic schools’ upcoming academic year will be forthcoming.

Justice’s order pushing back the start of the school year was in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases in West Virginia. As of July 13, there were 1,338 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Justice made the announcement July 8 at a press briefing that he and state education leaders are targeting Sept. 8 as the tentative date to resume student instruction in school buildings in all 55 counties across West Virginia.

“No one wants us to go back to school more than I do,” Justice said. “But, at the end of the day, I’m going to do what I think is the best thing and safest thing for our kids. And I am not going to move forward with going back to school until I am absolutely as sure as I can be that our kids, teachers, service personnel, and parents are going to be safe.”

West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) Executive Director Bernie Dolan announced July 10 that with the new start date for schools, the fall sports and activities calendar would also be adjusted.

“We are pushing back our practice dates,” Dolan said in a press briefing. “Instead of starting on August 3rd – the date most fall sports practices would’ve started except volleyball – we’re moving the start of all of our practice activities to Aug. 17.”

Dolan announced that, under the current plan, golf would be the first sport to resume competition because its participants are adequately able to socially distance from one another during matches. Golf is currently scheduled to begin Aug. 24.

Competitions for volleyball, cheerleading, cross-country, and soccer are scheduled to begin Sept. 2. Football games can start as early as Sept. 3.

Dolan said that competition attendees will have to follow additional safety guidelines, which will vary based on the type of sport and the facility in which it is being played but will likely include social distancing and the wearing of masks, to keep all participants and visitors as safe as possible.

Any additional WVSSAC guidelines will be provided online as soon as they become available. For more information visit www.wvssac.org.