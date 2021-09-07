Catholic Distance University Has Great Offerings This Fall

A Free Online Apologetics Seminar, and Opportunities to Begin Degree or Certificate Program Online

WEST VIRGINIA— Fall is a great time to enroll in a free online seminar at Catholic Distance University in Charles Town. The Art of Evangelization through Apologetics runs from Oct. 4-25. Popular author, Catholic radio guest, and instructor Allan F. Wright will share the good news of Jesus Christ whose teachings entrusted to the church encompass truth, beauty, and goodness. Learn to communicate to others a faith that is both relevant and foundational for one’s life. Gain the confidence to share the Gospel in an engaging and natural way and appreciate why being a credible believer is the most effective apologetic tool. Thanks to CDU’s partnership with the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, any parishioner in the diocese can enroll in the seminar without charge by using the following promotion code at checkout: CDU20.DIOCESEWC. To register, visit https://cdu.catalog.instructure.com/ courses/66849/enrollment/new. Catholic Distance University’s Fall II term offers a variety of undergraduate and graduate courses that are perfect for beginning one’s academic degree or certificate program. Classes begin Oct. 25, so apply soon to be admitted and eligible to register. Degrees offered include an Associate’s degree in Liberal Arts with a concentration in Catholic Studies, a Bachelor’s degree in Theology, a Master’s degree in Theology, and a Master’s degree in Theology and Educational Ministry. Certificate options include the undergraduate Catechetical Coordinator certificate and graduate certificates in Sacred Scripture, Church History, and Catholic Education. Learn more at cdu.edu or con- tact Admissions Director Todd at admissions@cdu.edu; or 1-888-254-4CDU.