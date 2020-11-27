Catholic Daughters to Offer Drive-thru, Drop Off for Christmas Basket Food Donations in Weston

WESTON—The Catholic Daughters of the Americas in Weston along with St. Patrick Parish and St. Patrick School are collecting non-perishable for food items for their Christmas food baskets. Due to current restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic, items cannot be left in the church. The Catholic Daughters will offer a drive-thru, drop service at the cafeteria Dec. 5 from 9-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m., and Dec. 6 from 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. “This way you don’t need to get out of your car,” parish officials said. “Someone will come to you and carry the food into the school. You may also leave items in the tote on the back porch of the parish office.” Items needed include instant potatoes and gravy, cake/brownie mix and icing, soup and crackers, mac and cheese and boxed dinners, peanut butter and jelly, pasta and sauce, and canned goods. Recipients of the baskets are those recommended through parishioners of St. Patrick Church and School. The effort will work in conjunction with “Our Neighbor” to eliminate duplicates to help more people.