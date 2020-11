FAIRMONT—The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Chapter in Fairmont will once again be making and collecting blizzard boxes for the Senior Center/Meals on Wheels. The small boxes consist of non perishable healthy food items for the shut-ins to have on hand when Meals on wheels cant run due to poor road conditions. “We’re asking if you’d like to make one or donate to have one made for you,” chapter officials said, call (304) 278-7320 for more explicit details.