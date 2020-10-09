WEST VIRGINIA—The Catholic Daughters of the Americans (CDA) congratulate national winners of the 2020 Education Contest from West Virginia. The theme choices for the contest were “Blessed are the peacemakers” Matthew 5:9 or Living in harmony with others. Nicolus Palmer took first place in Photography Division 3 sponsor- ed by Court Clarksburg #334. Roxy Vasil, took third place in the Essay Division 3, sponsored by Court St. Ursula #594 of Morgantown. Ben Long took third place in Music Division 3, sponsored by Court Clarksburg #334. The theme choices for the 2021 Education Contest are “Let all you do be done with love” 1 Cor. 16:14 or “Show love to one another.” Each year the contest is sponsored by the local CDA Courts, which submit winners to the West Virginia Catholic Daughters of the Americas (WVCDA). The state court then submits the winners to the national level. The contest consists of the following categories Division 1 grades 4-5 Essay, Poetry, Art, and Computer Art. Division 2, grades 6-8 Essay, Poetry, Art, Computer Art, Music, and Photography. Division 3, grades 9-12 Essay, Poetry, Art, Computer Art, Music, Photography. Division 4 is for Adult CDA members, Poetry, Art, and Photography. Those interested must contact their local CDA court for the rules for each category. Currently, Catholic Daughters have courts in Clarksburg, Fairmont, Huntington, Martinsburg, Montgomery, Morgantown, and Weston. Those who do not have a local Catholic Daughters Court in their area, may contact Lisa Ceravalo, West Virginia State Regent, to see about starting a court. Her e-mail address is regentcdawv@aol.com. The Catholic Daughters of the Americas strives to embrace the principle of faith working through love in the promotion of justice, equality, and the advancement of human rights and human dignity for all. The integration of spirituality and service is the foundation of the Catholic Daughters. CDA helps women develop their spirituality and provides avenues of service to live out that spirituality. The CDA gives members a unique opportunity to share their faith with other Catholic women. Helping others through charitable acts in the spirit of Jesus Christ is the heart of the organization. “Spirituality and Service”: the heart and soul foundation of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.