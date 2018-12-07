From Catholic Charities West Virginia Catholic Charities West Virginia’s (CCWVa) single largest appeal is underway now through the end of the year with its highest goal yet of $500,000. Proceeds support the agency’s statewide services that are open to all people in need regardless of religion, race or origin.

“$500,000 is our highest goal yet, but frankly the need is greater,” said Patti Phillips-Best, chief advancement officer for CCWVa. “Changes in benefits, access to affordable resources and the effects of opioid epidemic will likely bring more people to our doors. However, the need for resources is also driven by the agency venturing more deeply into case management services, which on the front end are more costly, yet bring about more lasting outcomes for the families we serve,” added Phillips-Best.

Beth Zarate, chief executive officer for CCWVa, explains further “We are expanding research-based case management that meets people where they are, leverages their strengths and helps them develop new skills that move them forward in a way that is meaningful, empowering and permanent.” CCWVa’s Case Management walks with people on their path to improving their well-being. Resources support long-term relationship building with clients that carry on through setbacks, and assist them with expenditures like uniforms, education materials, licensure or certification exam fees that move them toward their goal. Zarate continued, “It is about creating relationships of trust and being part of a community that encourages all towards positive change; it’s a mission of love.”

Donations can be made online at www.CatholicCharitiesWV.org, by mail at 2000 Main Street, Wheeling, WV 26003, or by calling 1-888-900-2989. In addition, the traditional second collection at Christmas Mass throughout the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will go toward CCWVa’s appeal. For more information about complex gifts of appreciated stock, IRA charitable distributions or other methods of support, please contact, Phillips-Best at (304) 905-9879 or by e-mail to pphillips-best@ccwva.org.