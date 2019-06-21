PARKERSBURG—Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) will hold its 5th Annual Drive for Hope Charity Golf Scramble on Saturday, July 20 at the Worthington Golf Club in Parkersburg. Onsite registration will begin at 7 a.m. with tee-off at 8:30 a.m.

“The Drive for Hope Golf Scramble is not only a place for people to come together in fun and fellowship, it also provides an opportunity for people to support and learn more about the programs and services provided in the Western Region,” said Emily Robinson, (CCWVa) Western Regional Director.

As in previous years, proceeds from the golf scramble go directly to supporting Catholic Charities programs in Parkersburg and the five outlying counties of Calhoun, Doddridge, Ritchie, Roane and Wirt served by our Mobile Food Pantry. In 2019 Basic Needs, Case Management, and Mobile Food Pantry programs provided support to nearly 500 people from all walks of life.

“In the community we provide a broad spectrum of services from immediate relief in crisis to services that help people improve their well-being,” said Robinson.

Fee for a four person team is $240 and includes golf fees, cart, one mulligan per player, lunch and two beverage tickets per player. Prizes will be awarded for the top teams in the following divisions-men, women and mixed (2 men/2women). There will also be door prizes, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

“This is my third year of being chair of this event and I always enjoy it. The committee that puts this together is amazing and works well together to make this event flow as smoothly as possible. We get a great deal of support from the community, not only in monetary donations but with in- kind gifts for our silent auction baskets and door prizes as well,” said Golf Scramble committee Chairwoman Mary Hendershot.

“This is a fundraiser, so of course I’m pleased when our event is financially successful. I like knowing that more than 90% of the proceeds go directly to the programs for those in need,” said Hendershot. “But I have to admit, the most rewarding part of the day for me is when I see people making connections and having a good time. So, I hope we get a great turnout this year. Remember, you don’t have to be a good golfer, you just have to want to support a good cause.”

For more information or advance registration visit www.CatholicCharitiesWV.org. Please contact 304-917-4486 or 304-972-1890 for more information.