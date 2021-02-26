Catholic Charities West Virginia to Celebrate Virtual ‘Shining a Light on Hope’ Gala

WHEELING — Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) will host its 11th Annual Shining a Light on Hope Gala in a virtual format this year. The Gala will broadcast on Tuesday, March 16 at 7 p.m. on WTRF-7 in Wheeling and on CCWVa’s website at: www.CatholicCharities WV.org/Gala2021. “While we are disappointed not to see our friends in person this year, we are excited for the opportunity to take viewers inside our Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center and our many programs provided in this region,” said Beth Zarate, CCWVa President and Chief Executive Officer. CCWVa offers a network of services supporting infants to seniors. The agency supports people who need food, hospitality, utility bill assistance, child care assistance, home care services and much more. “So much has changed throughout the coronavirus pandemic,” said Zarate. “What has not changed is the service that we provide to people experiencing hardships. This Gala is more important than ever as we respond to the increased need due to the pandemic; we are providing almost triple the assistance in comparison to last year.” Proceeds from the Gala support CCWVa’s programs and services in 17 counties in northern West Virginia. A special feature of the Gala will be musical entertainment provided by the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra WSO on the GO program. “We are honored to partner with CCWVa to be the musical entertainment for their Shinning a Light on Hope Gala,” said Bryan Braunlich, Wheeling Symphony Orchestra Executive Director. “Our WSO on the GO program provides free access to ensemble concerts in neighborhoods throughout the greater Ohio Valley, and we are thrilled to perform virtually for this event that supports the important work CCWVa offers our communities.” CCWVa will also host a virtual auction as part of the Gala. The auction will be available at bidpal.net/CCWVa from March 14-21, closing at 9 p.m. on March 21. “We rely on the generous contributions of our community to support our programs, and we’re extremely grateful for our sponsors whose support enables us to continue this vital work,” said Zarate. The Gala is presented through the generosity of lead sponsor, the Diocese of Wheeling- Charleston; and major sponsor, WVU Medicine. More details about the event are available on CCWVa’s website at: www.Catholic CharitiesWV.org/Gala2021.

Courtesy Photo Attendees of the virtual event prepare hot meals for local residents in need. From left: Betty Simeth, CCWVa Neighborhood Center Kitchen Manager; Thomas Smith, CCWVa Volunteer; Mark Phillips, CCWVa Northern Regional Director; Beth Zarate, CCWVa President and CEO; and Bishop Mark Brennan.