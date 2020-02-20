Catholic Charities West Virginia to Celebrate ‘Shining a Light on Hope’ Gala

WHEELING — Catholic Charities West Virginia’s (CCWVa) tenth annual Gala, entitled “Shining a Light on Hope,” will be celebrated March 7 at Wheeling Park’s White Palace ballroom from 6:00-10:30 p.m. The Gala will benefit the CCWVa’s programs and services in 17 counties in northern West Virginia.

“The Gala is a wonderful way for people to support the important work of Catholic Charities in northern West Virginia,” said Janet Boyle, member of the CCWVa board of directors and member of the Gala committee. “It’s also a very nice evening out, with great food and good company.”

The evening’s entertainment will be provided by the band Hit Play. The popular cover group blends top hits from the 80’s and 90’s, as well as current dance favorites.

“Catholic Charities West Virginia relies on the generous contributions of so many individuals, groups, and businesses throughout the year to support its programs, and the Gala wouldn’t be possible without the generous sponsors who support it,” said Jacob Manning, Gala committee chairperson.

The event is presented through the generosity of presenting sponsor, WVU Medicine, and major sponsors: Wheeling Hospital and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

“This year we are celebrating the hope we see in those we serve with our theme of Shining a Light on Hope,” said Beth Zarate, CCWVa chief executive officer. “We are also privileged to present four Charity in Action Awards to charitable individuals and groups who have performed meaningful service and demonstrated deep compassion for others.”

The recipients of the 2020 Charity in Action Award are Linda Ferns (Wheeling), Ned Sawyers (Kingwood), Riesbeck’s Food Markets (Wheeling), and St. Michael Parish and School (Wheeling).

“We are on a mission of love to end poverty, one family at a time,” said Zarate. “We are blessed to have many partners with us in this journey, and we look forward to celebrating our Charity in Action Award honorees, our volunteers and community partners.”

The cost for the Gala is $100 per person, and sponsorships are available. Tickets include a cocktail reception, dinner and dancing. Reservations can be made by calling (304) 905-9860 or by visiting www.CatholicCharitiesWV.org/ blog/Gala2020.