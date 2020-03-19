WEST VIRGINIA—Like other nonprofit corporations, businesses, and households, Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) and other human services providers are responding to the COVID-19 virus.

“We are working closely with the West Virginia Department of Health, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, and other local, state and federal agencies,” CCWVa officials said. “We are striving to provide essential services, although many have been/will be modified. We are keeping the safety and health of our clients, volunteers and staff as a top priority.”

For questions about CCWVa programs and services, contact local Catholic Charities West Virginia offices. Visit the office directory for contact information.

As the pandemic continues, CCWVa officials offer suggestions on ways everyone can help. They said, “Protect yourself: Practice the recommended hygiene protocols, isolate yourself if you are sick and watch out for your friends, neighbors and coworkers. Donate: Our programs and services are being stretched, and we rely on private donations to support our work. Your donation today will help us meet critical needs.”

How to donate: Make a check payable to Catholic Charities West Virginia and mail it to CCWVa, 2000 Main Street, Wheeling, WV 26003 or make a donation online.

“Keep us in your prayers and rest assured you are in ours!” CCWVa officials said.