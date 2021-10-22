Catholic Charities West Virginia Honors West Virginians Who Demonstrate a Compassionate Commitment to Humankind

Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) is proud to celebrate the recipients of its 2021 and 2020 Charity in Action Awards at a luncheon in Charleston on Oct. 22 at noon. The 2021 honoree is the Pallottine Missionary Sisters; 2020 honorees include Danny Vance of Huntington, Margaret O’Neal of Charleston, Jim Hoffman of Huntington, and Elizabeth Hoffman of Huntington. These individuals and group have performed meaningful service and demonstrated deep compassion for others. They personify our mission: to provide caring and compassionate services to people in need and work toward lasting and meaningful change. We honor these individuals in a special way: Pallottine Missionary Sisters The Pallottine Missionary Sisters came to America in 1912, inspired by the motto of their founder, St. Vincent Pallotti: “The love of Christ impels us.” The Sisters came to West Virginia to serve at the request of the Bishop of Wheeling. They opened a parish school and have established a number of hospitals, including Sacred Heart Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Vincent Pallotti Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital (now St. Mary’s Medical Center). Additionally, the Pallottine Missionary Sisters’ creation of two health foundations, the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, and the Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon, demonstrate the Sisters’ continuing commitment to health and wellness in communities across the state of West Virginia. Danny Vance Danny espouses the core values of “charity” at every instance. He gives freely of his time and talent. “Danny can be seen at the front of the line when things are tough; or in the back of the line when its time for accolades or praise,” said Matthew Bowles, Esq. of Charleston. A member of the Board of Directors of Catholic Charities West Virginia, Danny serves as the Chairman of its Finance Committee. His introductions, volunteerism, energy and commitment have increased Catholic Charities West Virginia’s footprint in Huntington and his home county of Cabell. His Charity In Action is statewide. Margaret O’Neal Margaret is president and chief professional officer of the United Way of Central West Virginia in Charleston. She works every day with partners across her region to reduce poverty and provide hope. “Margaret has given back tremendously to our community and always has a positive attitude and smile on her face. I saw her in action during United Way’s Christmas Bureau bring Christmas to under privileged children to brighten up their holiday,” said Chris Signorelli, president, Security America. Her Charity in Action has been demonstrated over and over. Margaret passionately serves the most vulnerable populations in the Mountain State. James and Elizabeth Hoffman Jim and Liz are gifts to humankind in West Virginia! They try to live their lives according to what St. Peter Claver has stated: “We must speak to them with our hands before we try to speak to them with our lips.” The Hoffmans’ fundamental goal is to use their resources to assist those less fortunate. They support projects that reinforce the proverb: “Give a man a fish; you have fed him for today. Teach a man to fish; and you have fed him for a lifetime.” “Every volunteer who walks in the doors of Catholic Charities increases our impact and makes lives better,” said Beth Zarate, CCWVa president and chief executive officer. “The Hoffmans are certainly a testament to that, and to charity in action.” The event will be live-streamed on Facebook and on the agency’s website at www.CatholicCharitiesWV.org/CharityInAction. The Mission of Catholic Charities West Virginia: Guided by God’s love, Catholic Charities collaborates with community partners, parishes and families to provide caring and compassionate services to people in need and work toward lasting and meaningful change.