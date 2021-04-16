Catholic Charities West Virginia Empowers Mountain Staters to a Pathway out of Poverty

By Katie Hinerman Klug, Marketing Communications Specialist “Start by doing what’s necessary; then do what’s possible; and suddenly you are doing the impossible.” – St. Francis of Assisi As we look with hope toward the end of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of West Virginians are still reeling with the challenges the past year has presented. “We are providing three times the assistance we did in comparison to last year at this time,” said Beth Zarate, Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) President and Chief Executive Officer. Over the past year, CCWVa has seen many new families that have not previously needed food assistance or financial assistance. For some of our clients, this temporary assistance is enough. However, some need additional guidance, support and services. Catholic Charities is uniquely suited to help these individuals through our case management program and our continuum of services. “The power of case management is that it empowers people to make lasting changes that lead to greater stability, and construct a pathway out of poverty based on their unique strengths,” said Zarate. Catholic Charities takes a holistic and strengths-based approach to case management. “Without Catholic Charities, I’d be lost,” said Mintie Ross, CCWVa client/neighbor. “I wouldn’t know how to do different things – like go to the store and buy cheaper stuff one way or another.” Catholic Charities provides the support to help clients move toward opportunity. Materials supports may include transportation to appointments, fees for official documents (birth certificate, driver’s license, etc.), vehicle repair, uniform purchase, fees for workplace certifications, and more. In Martinsburg, our case manager helped Reggie Smith and his family find housing and connected them to available community resources. “I’m just so thankful that they [Catholic Charities] opened the door for us with a [first month’s rent] deposit,” said Smith. “I thank God for them. They gave me hope to keep pushing.” To learn more about Catholic Charities West Virginia, visit www. CatholicCharitiesWV.org. The Mission of Catholic Charities West Virginia: Guided by God’s love, Catholic Charities collaborates with community partners, parishes and families to provide caring and compassionate services to people in need and work toward lasting and meaningful change.

Courtesy Photo Keith Miller, CCWVa Staff Member, talks with Mintie Ross, CCWVa client/neighbor, about her current needs.