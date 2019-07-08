Dear Friends of Catholic Charities,

Since 1931 Catholic Charities has offered services for those most in need across the state. Our mission is clear and our work continues regardless of what is happening around our diocese, cities, state and nation. We rely on the faithful stewardship and prayers of you, our faithful donors, whom without we could not sustain our services.

Catholic Charities WV has a diverse and balanced portfolio of revenue streams that comprises individual donations, Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP) donations, appeals, grants (United Way, state, and federal, among others), foundations, endowment distributions, and fundraising events held throughout the state. In addition, the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has graciously supported the agency’s budget for many years and continues to support the agency financially. In addition, a portion of the DWC Catholic Sharing Appeal has gone to the agency each year as well.

For clarification, however, we want you to know that donations made to Catholic Charities WV remain at Catholic Charities WV. No portion of any donation that is given directly to Catholic Charities WV goes to the Diocese, nor is there any such expectation from the Diocese. Donors can rest assured that the funds given directly to Catholic Charities WV go to help those in need throughout the state of West Virginia.

Blessings,

Beth Zarate

Chief Executive Officer

Catholic Charities West Virginia