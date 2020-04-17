Catholic Charities West Virginia Adapts Services during Pandemic

Courtesy Photo

CCWVa opened a shower trailer and hygiene station on 18th Street in Wheeling with HoH-Share Inc. Msgr. Paul Hudock, second from left, blessed the facility on Holy Thursday. Also pictured are volunteers

WEST VIRGINIA—Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) continues its work providing essential services across the state of West Virginia during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Working with Catholic Charities across the country on COVID-19 efforts, we continue to make service modifications and anticipate need,” said Beth Zarate, chief executive officer of CCWVa. “Catholic Charities exists for times such as this; our challenge is to know God is with us.”

For CCWVa, that means adapting service models across the state.

Food pantries now provide pre-packed boxes of food distributed at the door; on-site meals have transitioned to “to-go” boxed meals; and the Mobile Food Pantry now uses a drive-through model with pre-packed bags.

CCWVa HomeCare services continue to operate with in-home caregivers wearing personal protection equipment.

Throughout all sites, CCWVa is diligent in meeting the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) standards.

“Uncertainty and change are incredibly hard to cope with, and we all struggle daily to make sense of it all,” said Zarate. “Together we will get through this.”

Many other programs and services continue to be offered remotely. A full list of program changes is available at www.Catholic CharitiesWV.org.

“I am incredibly proud of the bravery across our entire CCWVa network in reaching deep to adapt to the ongoing changes required to serve our clients and each other,” said Zarate.

On Holy Thursday, CCWVa opened a shower trailer and hygiene station on 18th Street in Wheeling with HoH-Share Inc.

The trailer provided access to shower and laundry facilities for people who are experiencing homelessness during this pandemic. The hygiene station also includes portable restrooms, hand washing capabilities and camping supplies. The station was blessed by Msgr. Paul Hudock, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wheeling and Our Lady of Seven Dolors Mission in Triadelphia.

CCWVa has received a number of questions about how to help. Donations are most helpful to meet critical and changing needs. Donations can be made by making a check payable to Catholic Charities West Virginia and mailing it to CCWVa, 2000 Main Street, Wheeling, WV 26003; or by making a donation online at www.CatholicCharities WV.org.