WEBSTER SPRINGS—Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) will host an Open House at the Webster Springs Outreach Center to celebrate its 20th Anniversary on July 12. The open house will be held at the Outreach Center located at 113 N Main Street in Webster Springs. The event begins at noon and concludes at 4 p.m.

“We’re very excited to be celebrating the 20th anniversary of our Webster Springs Outreach and we’re proud all of the work we’re able to do there. The open house will be a great time to come learn about the programs and services we offer,” said Matt Atwood, CCWVa Southern Regional Director.

The Webster Springs Outreach Center has been serving Webster County since 1999. The center houses a thrift store that is supported regionally by Parish groups in West Virginia and Maryland. In addition, a Parish Social Ministry of St. James in Charles Town sends a summer work camp group annually to make necessary home repairs for eligible homeowners. The Outreach Center, which has one of the first WellnessWorks food pantries, also provides basic needs and emergency utility assistance.

“Often times, jobs in the field of Social Work can weigh heavily on our shoulders and hearts. Then one day, a single mom or dad comes in, scared, unsure and upset because they need help but do not know where to go,” said Tina Cogar, Webster Springs Outreach Coordinator. “When we are able to bring a smile to their face, and turn those sad tears into grateful ones, that’s when you know that you are doing exactly what you are meant to be doing. You thank God above for the opportunity to do it.”

The open house is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information about the open house, call the Webster Springs Outreach Center at (304) 847-7416 or email Tina Cogar at tcogar@ccwva.org. For more information about Catholic Charities WV, visit www.Catholic CharitiesWV.org.