Catholic Charities Opens Day Shelter for Homeless

By Katie Hinerman Klug, Catholic Charities West Virginia Marketing Communications Specialist

Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) has opened a day shelter in Wheeling for those experiencing homelessness. The space is provided rent-free through a partnership with Regional Economic Development.

“When the pandemic closed our day shelter at the Neighborhood Center in Wheeling, we knew that the people we serve were going to be in great need in the colder months,” said Mark Phillips, CCWVa Northern Regional Director.

“Thanks to this partnership with Regional Economic Development, we’re able to offer people a safe, warm place to get out of the cold, relax, and get something to eat,” said Phillips.

CCWVa client Erica Donaldson recently lost possession of the tent where she was residing.

“This is a place for me to come in and get warm and rest,” said Donaldson.

CCWVa serves two meals per day and provides snacks and coffee throughout the day at the shelter. The agency is diligent in meeting the Centers for Disease Control guidelines regarding COVID-19. A CCWVa case manager staffs the shelter to provide additional resources for those looking to improve their circumstances.

To learn more about CCWVa, visit catholiccharitieswv.org.

The Mission of Catholic Charities West Virginia: Guided by God’s love, Catholic Charities collaborates with community partners, parishes and families to provide caring and compassionate services to people in need and work toward lasting and meaningful change.

Courtesy Photo

CCWVa client Erica Donaldson signs in to the warming shelter on Market Street and completes her COVID-19 screening.