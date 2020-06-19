WHEELING—The Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center on 18th Street in Wheeling will hold its 24th Annual Spaghetti Dinner June 28 from noon until 5 p.m.

Originally scheduled for April 28, the fundraiser has been reformatted as a takeout-only event for the safety of staff, volunteers and guests amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“When we had to cancel our initial event, everyone here at the Neighborhood Center was really disappointed,” said Mark Phillips, Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) Northern Regional director. “The Spaghetti Dinner has been an important community event for more than 20 years, and we thought that it was important to continue that tradition – even if it might operate a little differently.”

Proceeds will support the vital services the Neighborhood Center provides to ensure all people can access the services they need to reach their full potential and work toward lasting and meaningful change.

Phillips indicated that the Neighborhood Center has continued to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to help ensure food security for people in Wheeling and throughout the Ohio Valley.

“In the 11 weeks since this health crisis began, we have provided over 500 boxes of food to families in need. Over 4,000 hot meals have been served in our doorway. More than 10,000 meals have been delivered to folks who are unable to shop or prepare food for themselves,” said Phillips.

Spaghetti Dinner meals will include spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad and dessert. Dinners will be delivered to cars curbside outside of the Neighborhood Center on 18th Street in Wheeling.

Members of the community are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance, and guests who buy tickets online will be entered in to a special drawing for several prizes.

“Though we’re sad that we won’t have the pleasure of dining with so many community members in person, we know that we can still provide a fantastic meal to hundreds of people while serving our core mission. We look forward to seeing people for pickup at the end of the month,” said Phillips.

Tickets are $8 each and can be purchased at https://catholiccharitieswv.org/blog/catholic-charities-neighborhood-center-spaghetti-dinner-2020/ or by contacting the Neighborhood Center at (304) 232-7157.

For more information, visit www.CatholicCharitiesWV.org.