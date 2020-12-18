Catholic Charities Community Center Opens in Charleston

Courtesy Photo Bishop Mark Brennan blesses the new Catholic Charities Community Center of Charleston Nov. 10. Also pictured, from left, are Father Binu Emmanuel, CST, associate rector of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston; Beth Zarate, Catholic Charities West Virginia president and chief executive officer; and Very Rev. Donald Higgs, Assoc. V.F., rector of the basilica.

By Katie Hinerman Klug, Catholic Charities West Virginia Marketing Communications Specialist Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) recently opened its new Catholic Charities Community Center on Quarrier Street in Charleston. “We’re excited our new location is in the midst of the community we serve,” said Bill Hagy, CCWVa Western Regional director. The center is a part of the campus of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. “We are so grateful to be working with Father Higgs and his parish family,” said Beth Zarate, CCWVa president and chief executive officer. “Our common goal to serve the most vulnerable is enhanced by the great teamwork, problem solving, communications and genuine belief in love in action,” Zarate said. “We are all motivated to bring our best in serving the poor.” The Catholic Charities Community Center in Charleston houses programs including Basic Needs Assistance, Case Management, HomeCare, Disaster Services and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) Outreach. “Our Western Region of Catholic Charities continues to drive Catholic involvement throughout all areas served; in so doing, we not only ask for God’s blessing for the people we serve, but also to strengthen the staff and volunteers who reach out to them every day in His spirit of charity,” said Hagy. Bishop Brennan blessed the new facility on Nov. 10. “While at the site, Bishop Brennan formalized the dedication of our new Charleston site with a special apostolic blessing for each of us, our facility and all those we serve,” said Hagy. “We are immensely blessed to have him here to take note of our efforts as well as our challenges for the future.” To learn more about Catholic Charities West Virginia, visit www.catholiccharitieswv.org. The Mission of Catholic Charities West Virginia: Guided by God’s love, Catholic Charities collaborates with community partners, parishes and families to provide caring and compassionate services to people in need and work toward lasting and meaningful change.