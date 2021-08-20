FOLLANSBEE— “Want to learn more about what the Catholic Church teaches? What we believe?” St. Anthony Parish in Follansbee will host a five-week series entitled “Catholic Beliefs” which will explore these topics. This series is part of the University of Dayton’s Virtual Learning Community for Faith Formation (VLCFF) program and will be led by Shirley Carter, director of Catholic Campus Ministry, Hilltop Campus Ministry West Liberty University and Bethany College. The introductory session will be held Aug. 25 at St. Anthony Church at 6 in the parish hall. All fees and materials will be covered by the DWC Office of Evangeliza- tion and Catechesis. T To register, call Jeanne McKeets at (304) 233-0880 no later than Aug. 25. Space is limited. All are welcome! Members of St. Anthony Parish may reg- ister by contacting Fred or Chris Welshans (sacdre@comcast.net).