‘Catholic Appalachian Experience’ Zoom Program Open to All

SHEPHERDSTOWN—Bishop John Stowe and Father Marc Bentley, both of the Diocese of Lexington, will be special guests of St. Agnes Parish in Shepherdstown and will be presenting (virtually) an introduction to the people of Appalachia. The “Catholic Appalachian Experience” will be presented via Zoom Feb. 25 from 7-8:30 p.m. Rooted in the pastoral letters, Bishop Stowe and Father Bentley will speak to the complex history of the Appalachian region, the lives and spirituality of the people, and the work that still is needed to counter discrimination and outside cultural assumptions about the people of this region. The pastoral letters include This Land is Home to Me (1975) and At Home in the Web of Life (1995) from the bishops of Appalachia and the Catholic Committee of Appalachia (CCA) and the most recent document written by CCA, called The People’s Pastoral, The Telling Takes Us Home: Taking Our Place in the Stories That Shape Us (2015). Bishop Stowe is a nationally known advocate for the people of Appalachia and has consistently spoken out for the needs of the poor, the immigrant and in support of social justice teachings of the Church. To attend the online Zoom presentation, registration is required. The presentation is free; however, if you would like to make a free will offering to the West Virginia Chapter of the Catholic Committee of Appalachia, you can do so when you register. To register for the Zoom presentation, visit St. Agnes Parish’s website at https://stagnesshepherds town.org. For more information, call St. Agnes Parish office at (304) 876-6436.