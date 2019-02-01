WHEELING—Pope St. John Paul II in 1992 declared February 11 as World Day of the Sick, to coincide with the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes. Pope Francis calls the World Day of the Sick an “opportunity to reflect in particular on the needs of the sick and, more generally, of all those who suffer. It is also an occasion for those who generously assist the sick, beginning with family members, health workers and volunteers.”

On Monday, February 11 at 6 p.m., the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling will celebrate a Mass with the communal Anointing of the Sick. The Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick is given to those who suffer from any kind of physical, emotional, or spiritual illness, those preparing to undergo surgery, or those experiencing fatigue associated with advanced years. Through anointing, the grace of the Holy Spirit comforts and strengthens the soul of the person.

Following the Mass, those present are invited to join in a candlelight procession to a statue of Our Lady of Lourdes in the Cathedral courtyard. The celebration will conclude with the praying of the Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the singing of the Salve Regina.

For the convenience of those in need, the Cathedral is handicapped accessible with a ramp on both sides of the church (one on the 13th Street side and one on the courtyard side).