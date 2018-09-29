Cathedral to Host 40-Hours Devotion in Reparation for Sins and for Healing

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Wheeling, West Virginia, will host a 40-Hours Devotion in Reparation for Sins and for the Healing of the Church on October 7-9, 2018. This prolonged time of Eucharistic Adoration is meant to be provide the opportunity to offer prayers for reparation and healing – healing of victims of sexual abuse and for the healing of the Catholic Church. It is particularly fitting that this 40-Hours Devotion is being held at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph, the Mother Church for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, as the faithful are also encouraged to pray for the appointment of a new Diocesan Bishop.

For over 500 years, Forty Hours orQuarant’Ore has been regarded as one of the most beautiful of all Catholic devotions. The Blessed Sacrament is solemnly exposed for 40 hours outside the tabernacle and continuously adored by the faithful. In past centuries, especially in the late Middle Ages, people turned to the Blessed Sacrament, the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ, during times of trial and crisis. The faithful would come in shifts before the Sacrament seeking God’s intercession during events threatening the local community. Three special dimensions have surrounded this devotion: the protection from evil and temptation; reparation for our own sins and for the Poor Souls in Purgatory; and deliverance from political, material or spiritual calamities. Here the faithful implore the Lord Jesus to pour forth his abundant graces not only for themselves, but also for their neighbors, not only for their own personal needs, but also for those of the universal church and the world.

The 40-Hours Devotion at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph will begin with a Solemn Opening Mass followed by an outdoor Eucharistic Procession on Sunday, October 7 at 10:30 a.m. After the procession, the Blessed Sacrament in the monstrance will be placed on the main altar of the Cathedral for an extended period of adoration. The Church will remain open each day until midnight. On Monday and Tuesday, the Church will be opened for adoration at 6:00 a.m. In addition to an abundance of time for private adoration, several public prayers will be included in the schedule, such as the recitation of the Liturgy of Hours. There will also be numerous opportunities for the Sacrament of Reconciliation. The 40-Hours Devotion will conclude on Tuesday, October 9 at 6:00 p.m.with the Solemn Closing Mass for the Forgiveness of Sins, followed by a Eucharistic Procession and Benediction.

Please visit www.saintjosephcathedral.comfor a complete schedule of events.