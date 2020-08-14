WHEELING—Everyone is invited to attend a Mass for the Conversion of Lost Souls at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling on Thursday, August 27, the Memorial of St. Monica, at 6 p.m. Bishop Mark Brennan will be the celebrant and homilist for this Mass.

The fourth-century saint, Monica, was a Christian, but her husband was a pagan. Monica’s virtues and prayers, however, converted him, and he was baptized a year before his death. When her son, Augustine, went astray in faith and morals, Monica’s tears and prayers for her son were incessant. She followed him where he went to teach, and there continued to storm heaven with prayers for her son. Finally, she had the joy of witnessing Augustine being baptized.

In addition to being one of the patron saints of mothers, St. Monica is most often invoked for the conversion of children who have left the Church. The Cathedral will celebrate this Mass on her feast day to pray in a special way for all those who have wandered from the faith.

During the Mass, everyone will have an opportunity to write the names of their loved ones and entrust them to the powerful intercession of St. Monica.